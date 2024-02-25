Alex Jones' lookalike daughter Annie, 2, is her double in adorable family photo

Alex Jones' last social media update featuring her children saw them posing in an unusual setting but on Sunday, she shared a more conventional family photo – and it was delightful.

The star posted the sweet image of her youngest children, daughter Annie, two, and son Kit, four, holding hands as he looked out the window of a tourist attraction that Alex did not name.

The little girl followed in her mum's footsteps by wearing a simple yet stylish outfit consisting of white trousers and a dusty pink top, with her thick brown hair, which is just like Alex's, flowing below her shoulders.

The presenter didn't caption the adorable sibling moment, allowing it to speak for itself. While Alex doesn't often share photos of her children to social media, she does occasionally give behind-the-scenes glimpses into their family life.

As well as Annie and Kit, the star shares eldest son Teddy, six, with husband Charlie Thomson.

Last year, the long-time host of The One Show spoke openly about her marriage and the difficulties she and Charlie have faced as he has dealt with some long-term health issues.

The star, who married the insurance broker in 2015, appeared on Gabby Logan's podcast Midpoint last year, when she discussed the steps Charlie has taken to help him get to a "way better place" after he became what she described as a "shadow of himself".

Not only was Charlie battling with his mental health, but Alex had previously revealed on the How to Fail podcast that he was seriously ill with Lyme Disease and viral meningitis.

When asked by Gabby how Charlie was feeling, Alex replied: "He's good, yes. He's in a way better place now to where we were a year ago, but diet has played a huge part in that. We always eat relatively well but he's quite into nutrition.

"I think it was a way for him as well to fill his days in a sense when he wasn't feeling well. And he decided to take on this kind of role of, right well we've got the medication but I'm going to see what else I can do to help myself."

The mum-of-three continued: "He used to be a chef so cooking and food is very much something he loves and it brings him a lot of joy. I'm very lucky he cooks most meals, but I do say it's the glory job because nobody says, 'You stacked that dishwasher so well,' so he does all the cooking, but we eat really well."

Sharing an insight into the family's new diet, Alex explained: "Lots of pulses, lots of greens, lots of vegetables, and this thing that was news to me that five to 10 a day isn't enough, it's the variety, eat the rainbow, I say it on a loop to my children."

Speaking of Charlie's struggles earlier in the year, Alex said: "It's my husband's own story to tell, so I won't go into detail, but he suffers with his mental health and we've just been through a really bad period where he had Lyme Disease and then he had viral meningitis."