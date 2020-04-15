Stephen Mulhern provided a bit of light relief for his fans this week in the midst of the coronavirus lockdown. The Britain's Got More Talent star shared a photo showing a major transformation after playing around with a faceswap app – and the results were hilarious! Stephen, 43, can be seen with slicked back blonde hair and a dark goatee, looking unrecognisable in the process. He captioned the picture: "Everyone's moaning about their isolation hair… I kinda like mine. Can you guess who else is in the picture!? #faceswap #guesswho #isolationgame."

Stephen Mulhern unveiled his dramatic transformation on Instagram

Fans were quick to share their thoughts, with the majority guessing that Stephen had taken features from good friends Emma Willis and Rylan Clark-Neal. Emma, famed for her stylish pixie crop, seemed to agree, writing: "Amazing hair Stephen", along with a winking emoji face. Rylan was also in on the joke, sharing a crying laughing emoji.

It was announced last year that Britain's Got More Talent was being axed after 12 years on screen. Host Stephen recently spoke about ITV's decision to drop the spin-off show, with the broadcaster choosing instead to focus "more on digital platforms in support of the main show". Stephen told the Sun: "It's a shame and when it was decided they weren't going to do the ITV2 version I think the consensus among [Ant and Dec] and judges was this is a ­massive gap. We did it from day one, when there were only three judges. Do I think it's a shame? I do. We got away with a lot of stuff."

Stephen now has his own show, In For A Penny, on ITV, with the presenter explaining: "It is very ­similar in style to what we did on BGMT. But on that you did it with the judges and the nuggets we got were phenomenal. Do I miss BGMT? The answer is yes. But that's life."