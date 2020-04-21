Ayda Field has shared a heart-melting video of her husband Robbie Williams singing their youngest child, Beau – whose arrival was announced on Valentine's Day – a sweet, made-up nursery rhyme. The Angels singer could be seen rocking back and forth on a chair, with little Beau bundled up in a blanket on his lap, as he fed his young son. Robbie could be heard softly singing: "Here’s some nutrition, oh Beau, Beau, oh Beau, Beau. Oh Beau, Beau, oh no, no. You drink it all so, so slow, and you say 'oh daddy, no, no', oh Beau, Beau, oh Beau, Beau."

WATCH: Robbie Williams sings sweet improvised lullaby to baby Beau

The couple welcomed their fourth child in February, with Ayda making the surprise announcement in an Instagram post. Alongside a photo of four sets of children's feet, one of which was a baby's, the doting mum wrote: "Spot the difference... On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams."

Robbie and baby Beau

The former X Factor judge added: "As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family xx."

Since then, both Ayda and Robbie have shared numerous videos and photos of the family bonding with little Beau. On Thursday, Ayda posted another video of Robbie cradling his son, this time as he rocked him to sleep. "@robbiewilliams #fatherandson AWxx," Ayda captioned the short clip of Robbie singing Glen Campbell's Ghost on the Canvas as he rocked the baby to sleep in the family's stylish dining room. Fans were of course delighted with the rare look at Robbie with his youngest son, with one commenting: "Ahhh Robbie, love this more than you know."

