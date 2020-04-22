Richard Gere, 70, secretly welcomes second child with wife Alejandra Silva

Congratulations to Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva, who have welcomed their second child together – a baby boy! HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!, confirmed the happy news, revealing that the couple are bonding with their new son at their ranch on Pound Ridge, just outside New York. The new arrival is a baby brother for the couple's firstborn, two-year-old Alexander, who arrived in February 2018.

Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva have welcomed their second child together

Both Richard, 70, and Spanish activist Alejandra, 37, have children from their previous relationships; the Pretty Woman star shares 20-year-old son Homer with ex-wife Carey Lovell, while Alejandra is the mother to seven-year-old Albert from her marriage to businessman Govind Friedland.

It's been a busy couple of years for the loved-up couple, who tied the knot in April 2018. The pair said their vows in a romantic ceremony held on Richard's ranch outside New York City and they couldn't have seemed happier. Sharing their wedding photos with HELLO!, Alejandra said at the time: "I feel like I'm in a true fairytale. Without a doubt, I feel like the luckiest woman in the world."

Richard, who wooed Alejandra by sending her flowers until she agreed to date him, added: "I'm the happiest man in the universe. How could I not be? I'm married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who's fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who's a great cook – and who makes the best salads in the world!"

Describing her new husband, Alejandra shared: "He is the most humble, sensitive, affectionate, attentive, funny, generous man that I've ever met. What can I say? I'm so in love! How would you feel if each morning you were asked: 'What would make you happy today?' Not a day goes by that he doesn't mention how important I am to him. I feel very lucky."