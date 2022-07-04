Best kids tennis clothes for mini Wimbledon lovers; Nike, Adidas, & More

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Wimbledon is back and with it comes many fashion trends, as well as interest in the racket sport, of course.

While some may be looking to slip into cute white tennis skirts, or sleek trainers, this summer, others may be filtering the tennis trends down to their mini me's.

For those who wish to style their children, and budding Wimbledon fans, to resemble Emma Raducanu or Andy Murray off the court, there are plenty of high street retailers to shop sportswear for children.

From tennis skirts and skorts, to one pieces and visors, and everything in between, we have found the best tennis clothes to suit children of any age.

Decathlon

A tennis skirt is the first thing you think of when you think of tennis, and Wimbledon.

Pair with a t-shirt, or vest top, and white trainers, for the full sporting look.

Girls Tennis Skirt, £8.99, Decathlon

Jacadi

Girl tennis-inspired dress

For the children who can put up a little bit of a battle when it comes to getting dressed for the day, a one piece is often the way to go.

This adorable tennis dress, features a zip front, collar, and pleated skirt, as well as contrast side panel details.

Girl tennis-inspired dress, £39 (Was £65), Jacadi

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is the official partner of the Australian Open, so it's only right for the budding Emma Radacanu's or Rafael Nadal to be kitted out in the designer brand.

From jersey tops and polos to skorts, there is plenty to shop for kids online now.

Striped Pleated Cotton Jersey Skort, £29.40 (Was £49), Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren

For the accident-prone kids out there a full white wardrobe may not be the best idea, so why not take inspiration from the ballperson on the side.

Ralph Lauren has a variety of outfits for boys and girls to shop, including tracksuit sets and separates.

Wimbledon Ballperson Tracksuit Jacket, £99, Ralph Lauren

Nike

A pair of trainers are essential when playing sports, and the Nike Pico are the easy, yet supportive footwear ideal for children.

They come in white or black, and have velcro front fastening so you can secure them on tightly, and don't have to lose time on the court.

Nike Pico 5, £24.95, Nike

Nike

Tennis is mostly played in the spring and summer months, so it is a no-brainer to stock up on vests and t-shirts when playing the sport.

This classic vest not only goes with everything, whether you wear a pair of shorts, a skort or skirt, but is made using Nike's Dri-Fit technology, which is moisture wicking to help regulate your child's body temperature.

NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory, £22.95, Nike

M&S

M&S is the go-to for everything, whether it is your food shop, kids school uniform, or more stylish everyday looks for all the family.

As we all know British weather can be unpredictable, and for those looking for appropriate sportswear to keep your child warm and dry, but also not restrict them when they're playing their favourite sport, a pair of cotton joggers are the perfect buy.

Unisex Cotton Rich Joggers, £11, M&S

Adidas

Adidas is a longstanding sportswear giant many know and love.

For kids needing something to wear to and from tennis training, tournaments, or for a kick tête à tête one evening after school, this set, complete with a zip up jacket and tracksuit bottoms, is a must.

XFG AEROREADY TRACKSUIT, £50, Adidas

Tennispoint

Tennis skirts may be the first thing that springs to mind when you think of appropriate sporting attire, but some may not feel comfortable in the design, which is why a staple pair of shorts are worth stocking up on.

They are made from 100% cotton and have a draw string waist fastening for the perfect fit.

Sportswear Shorts, £17.90 (Was £20.90), Tennis Point

Sports Direct

A polo shirt is the highly sought after t-shirt or vest top alternative when it comes to sports, especially for those wanting to achieve that Wimbledon appropriate look.

A polo not only looks more formal because of the collar and button front, but provides the necessary comfort, and breathability everyone desires when exercising.

SLAZENGER Court Polo Shirt Junior Boys, £10, Sports Direct

Sports Direct

When it comes to finding the perfect tennis skirt, you can feel overwhelmed by all the options out there.

While some may prefer a skort, with shorts underneath concealed by the skirting at the front, others may prefer solely pleated designs, or a-line style.

SLAZENGER Pleated Skort Junior Girls, £10.50 (Was £27.99), Sports Direct

JD Sports

When it comes to playing sports, tennis in particular, the sun can often get in your eyes and cause you to miss a return. Solution: A visor.

Some may prefer basketball hats, or to go without, while others prefer the half and half style for practicality. It's safe to say you truly will look the part on the court with this number.

adidas AEROREADY Visor, £20, JD Sports

