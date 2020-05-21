Zoe Ball has emotional reunion with son Woody for this special reason The Circle star clearly missed her son!

Zoe Ball had a big reason to celebrate on Wednesday, as she welcomed her son Woody Cook home following his international travels. "Reunited. He’s home. Been a beautiful day. #wilbur #amberforce #happymamalady #mybestboy thanks @amberfrancescaa for looking after my boy," The Circle star captioned the Instagram post, which showed several snaps of the family's emotional reunion.

Zoe shared a sweet snap of Woody, 19, reuniting with his sister Nelly, ten

Woody had been travelling in New Zealand when the coronavirus pandemic saw much of the world go into lockdown. However, the 19-year-old seemed pleased to be back at home, embracing his sister Nelly, ten, and their cat in the garden of their East Sussex home. How sweet!

Zoe's followers were quick to express their delight for the doting mum-of-two, including Strictly Come Dancing presenting duo Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman who commented with love hearts. Another follower added: "How lovely to have your gorgeous family back together. Lots of stories to be shared tonight no doubt," while a third wrote, "Ahhh made me emotional - enjoy these special days." One of Zoe's other fans also noted the similarities between the star and Woody: "All grown up! He looks so like you."

Zoe has been spending time gardening at her East Sussex home during lockdown

The Radio 1 Breakfast Show host waved her son and his girlfriend Amber goodbye back in January 2020, marking the occasion with a going-away party with Nelly, his dad Norman Cook, as well as his friends. She captioned the Instagram photos: "And he’s off.... there have been tears (from the rest of us not from woo ha) not sure how @dirtyharrydnb will cope without W & Amberforce. Fly safe monkeys... #ravemonkey #travellingwooburry #staysta." Over the past few months, Zoe confessed she was missing her son and counting down the days until his return. At the end of April, the 49-year-old shared a sweet snap of the pair, writing: "3 weeks til the prodigal one returns from NZ fingers crossed - MISS YOU RAVE MONKEY." We're glad the wait is over!

