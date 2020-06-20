Stacey Solomon reveals she is exhausted after baby Rex's 'crazy' night The Loose Women star shared the update on Instagram

Stacey Solomon revealed that her one-year-old son Rex, who she shares with Joe Swash, had a "crazy" night on Friday, leaving her in need of sleep and a social media break.

MORE: Stacey Solomon shares clever sleep tricks for son Rex - and they're parenting must-haves

Taking to Instagram with a heart-melting photo of herself, Joe, and little Rex, the Loose Women star explained: "Good morning. Pickle had a crazy night (my fault for the late nap) so I'm going to put my phone in a drawer for the day and try and catch up on some sleep."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon's son Rex walks for the first time

But before putting her phone away for the day, the mother-of-three told her followers that there were "a couple of things I have to do."

MORE: Stacey Solomon films Joe Swash's angry outburst - and can't stop laughing at him

Stacey shared the post on Instagram

MORE: The products Stacey Solomon used to treat her stressed lockdown skin

Firstly, the 30-year-old thanked her fans for contributing to the Father's Day hashtag #happyfathersway, which celebrates dads and father figures across the globe. Participants are encouraged to share a photo on social media of a father figure important to them, and add the hashtag.

Speaking about the sweet initiative, doting mum Stacey wrote: "I just wanted to say it's been so heart-warming seeing your tags for #happyfathersway. They've made me so emotional so ahead of Father's Day tomorrow I just had to repost some because they are melting my heart. Honestly I love them. It's so refreshing to see so many fathers, and father figures getting the recognition they deserve. So thank you and keep them coming they make my day."

It's unclear how Stacey and her family will spend the day on Sunday, but one thing's for sure, dad Joe is sure to be showered with love and affection by his family. We hope Stacey has returned to Instagram by then so we can see some lovely photos of their day!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.