Aston Merrygold was a blubbering mess after capturing an adorable moment between his two sons in a sweet new photo on Thursday.

The JLS star melted hearts with the snapshot, showing eldest child Grayson, two, bonding with his new baby brother Macaulay.

In the image, little Macaulay is laying on the ground looking over at his big brother, who affectionately fist-bumps his younger sibling with a huge smile on his face. The duo even mirrored each other with their outfits, both wearing blue and mustard ensembles. So cute!

Captioning the photo, proud dad Aston wrote: "My boys #brotherhood," followed by several emojis including a crying face.

Aston was moved to tears by this sweet moment

Needless to say, Aston's fans were also bowled over by the touching snap, with one commenting: "Gorgeous x wow Macaulay growing so fast x he has the best big brother." While another added: "My heart is completely melted."

Last month, Aston confirmed that he and fiancée Sarah Lou Richards welcomed their second child. Sharing the news on Instagram, the couple wrote: "Welcome to the world baby boy. Macaulay Shay Merrygold. 12:52pm 5/6/2020."

Clearly, on cloud nine, the doting dad later posted their first family photo, claiming his "life was complete". In the caption, he said: "I thought life was complete on January 30th 2018… but June 5th 2020 three just became a perfect four!"

Aston and Sarah Lou now share two sons

Last year, 32-year-old Aston talked about expanding his family during an interview with the Belfast Telegraph. He said: "We'd love more children but probably not for a couple of years, because we definitely want to enjoy our time as new parents. We're using Clearblue's Connected Ovulation Test System to help us monitor Sarah's fertility, so we can plan the timing of our next child."

"We're trying to learn everything we can so we're more experienced about the stages next time around," he added. "Parenting was scary in those first few months but now we're really enjoying the ride. We're totally a team, so when Sarah's working I have Grayson and vice versa. Having another baby would be a massive change for Grayson and for us, and we'd like him to be an age when he can understand a little more about what's going on so it's a really positive experience for him."

