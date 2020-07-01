Aston Merrygold's fiancée Sarah Lou Richards left fans speechless on Tuesday after she showed off her boundless energy – and incredible figure – just three weeks after giving birth.

The mum-of-two confessed that "it felt good to be back" as she performed a dance number for a TikTok video with Aston – but it wasn't the routine that stunned her followers.

Sarah Lou Richards impressed fans with her energy so soon after giving birth

"You are unreal!! hope I can be this quick to get back on it after I give birth," one impressed fan commented on the Instagram video. "How the hell have you two got so much energy with a new baby and a toddler," wrote another. While a third joked: "I’m still not ready to do this after my baby.... I mean it’s been seven years... but still need more time."

Aston and Sarah Lou shared the news of their second son's arrival last month with a sweet post on Instagram. "Welcome to the world baby boy. Macaulay Shay Merrygold. 12:52pm 5/6/2020," they wrote. The couple also share son Grayson, two.

Aston Merrygold and Sarah Lou share two sons

Last year, Aston talked about expanding his family during an interview with the Belfast Telegraph. He said: "We'd love more children but probably not for a couple of years, because we definitely want to enjoy our time as new parents. We're using Clearblue's Connected Ovulation Test System to help us monitor Sarah's fertility, so we can plan the timing of our next child."

He added: "We're trying to learn everything we can so we're more experienced about the stages next time around. Parenting was scary in those first few months but now we're really enjoying the ride. We're totally a team, so when Sarah's working I have Grayson and vice versa. Having another baby would be a massive change for Grayson and for us, and we'd like him to be an age when he can understand a little more what's going on so it's really positive experience for him."

