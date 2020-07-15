Katy Perry opens up about incredible home birth story after revealing she delivered her sister's two babies The American Idol star is expecting her first baby with Orlando Bloom in a couple of weeks

It won't be long before Katy Perry welcomes her first child, as the American Idol star is due to give birth in a couple of weeks. But it sounds as if the singer is already familiar with it all, having helped to deliver her sister's two children, who were born at home. The mum-to-be appeared on The One Show on Tuesday via video link, where she opened up about her knowledge to hosts Gethin Jones and Alex Scott. "I'm not afraid, I've helped my sister deliver her two babies in her living room that are now three and six," she said.

Katy was also asked what she was most nervous about in the next coming months, to which she replied: "I think I'll feel a little more [nervous] when the baby finally comes out, as far as the pain scale is concerned. "

Katy Perry revealed she's helped deliver her sister's two children

On Orlando Bloom being a supportive partner, she added: "He has become really helpful and supportive. Especially in this last stretch, he really understands that everything just needs to remain calm."

Katy recently revealed on Hits Radio Breakfast last week that she had nicknamed her daughter Kicky Perry, as she was constantly moving around. "I love a good pun," she joked. While she hasn't chosen a name for her daughter yet, wanting to wait until she is born to make the decision, the singer has got a shortlist in mind.

Katy and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together

The California Girls hitmaker is expecting her first child, and Orlando's second. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is also dad to nine-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Katy has been grateful for her fiancé's knowledge about baby items, as he knows exactly what they need.

Katy said: "The good thing is that he has a kid that's nine. And he's been through it. So when we were going to pick out strollers, he knew exactly the stroller. And like, some of the strollers are very chic, they've got leather handles and blah, blah, blah. And I was like really drawn to them right? And he's like 'No, let me show you what the stroller is. It's this one that you pick up in the middle and it collapses and it's like 'bang, bang', it's like an umbrella."

