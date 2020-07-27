Lady Natasha Rufus-Isaacs welcomes third child and reveals adorable name The designer counts the Duchess of Cambridge among her clientele

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO! magazine, Lady Natasha Rufus-Isaacs has introduced her newborn daughter and revealed her name: India Grace Albertine Finch.

Inviting HELLO! into the West London home she shares with husband Rupert Finch and their elder daughters Georgia, five, and three-year-old Cienna, Lady Natasha, who co-founded Beulah London – the fashion label that has long been a firm favourite with the Duchess of Cambridge – said: "I love the newborn phase. It's so sweet. Not huge amounts of sleep, but it's nice. India is a pretty chilled baby. She gets stroked and poked by her sisters all day long."

The family with their newest addition: baby India

Georgia and Cienna are besotted with their new sibling, who was born on 27 June – ten days after her due date – weighing 8lb 8oz. "They're so excited," says Natasha. "Cienna keeps asking me: 'Mummy, can we keep her?' I'm like: 'Yes we definitely are – she's not going anywhere.'"

Natasha, the daughter of the 4th Marquess of Reading, also tells HELLO! how India's name pays tribute to her ethical fashion label, which counts the Duchess of Cambridge, Zara Tindall and Holly Willoughby among its star-studded clientele.

"My business and the social mission we support has a lot of links to India," she says. "Rupert and I always loved the name India, it was the only name we both agreed on. We had it picked out a while ago."

Of seeing the stylish Duchess of Cambridge opt for a Beulah London dress to attend a tea party celebrating the NHS's 72nd birthday recently, Natasha said: "It's always lovely to see the Duchess in Beulah. She's a wonderful ambassador for British brands and that is more important than ever at the moment."

The doting mum says her family is now complete. "I'm one of three children myself, I definitely think three is enough and Rupert would agree. But who knows? It's such a blessing to be able to have three."

