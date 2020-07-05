Kate Middleton wore the most beautiful silk dress for her surprise new appearance She and Prince William visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital

The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise new public appearance on Sunday, visiting the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with her husband Prince William. The couple attended an afternoon tea at the hospital in order to mark the NHS' 72nd birthday, and to thank health and social care staff who are continuing to provide crucial support in the national response to Covid-19. As always, Kate chose a beautiful outfit for the occasion - a stunning silk dress from one of her favourite brands, Beulah London.

WATCH: Kate and William visit the Queen Elizabeth Hospital

The Duchess' gorgeous new choice is the 'Shalini' dress from the label, which features one of her favourite details - a contrast white collar. Sadly, the Beulah London website was under maintenance at the time of the royal couple's engagement, though the dress costs £525 and should (hopefully!) be available to buy soon.

Shalini dress, £525, Beulah London

William and Kate joined employees from across the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to celebrate the occasion, which also fell ahead of the hospital's 40th anniversary on the 22nd July.

During their visit, the Duke and Duchess spoke to staff and volunteers who have worked to ensure that the hospital was able to cope with the pandemic, including medical staff, catering and operational staff, and those who have returned to work from retirement to support the COVID-19 effort.

Kate looked beautiful with her hair back in a ponytail

Kate finished her outfit by styling her hair in a chic ponytail and wearing a beautiful pair of drop circle earrings.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has been caring for patients since 1980 and currently serves a population of around 331,000 people from across Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire. During their engagement, the royal couple heard of how the hospital has provided care to 450 Covid-19 patients, and has now recruited 46 patients to the Covid-19 Recovery Trial, with more than 500 enrolled in their other coronavirus research studies.