Congratulations to Johnny Vaughan, who has become a father for the third time! The 53-year-old radio DJ stunned fans on Monday with the news that his partner Vanessa Howard, 36, has given birth to a baby boy. The couple, who have been together for three years, have named their new arrival Milton. Johnny is also a father to daughter Tabitha, 20, and 17-year-old son Rafferty.

The proud dad took to Instagram to share the first photo of his newborn son as he slept on a hospital bed. He wrote: "Welcome to the World Milton Vaughan. Too proud for words. Thanks to staff of Chelsea and Westminster for an immaculate delivery and @vanessah50 for being beautiful and awesome. Wow! Just a Wow."

Prior to his romance with Vanessa, Johnny was married to costume designer Antonia Davies. The couple met as teenagers and went on to tie the knot in August 1999, with Elvis Costello performing at their wedding. They were divorced in 2014 after 14 years of marriage.

Johnny tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight, and very rarely shares photos of his partner online. It’s thought he was introduced to Vanessa through mutual friends in early 2017 and later whisked her off to the luxurious Marbella Club Golf Resort and Spa in Spain for a romantic holiday.

The couple's happy baby news comes just weeks after Johnny took to Instagram to share a rare picture of his daughter Tabitha, in celebration of her birthday. The image shows the pair together, posing in front of a floral background, with Johnny wearing sunglasses and holding a guitar, while Tabitha wears a floral garland in her hair.

He wrote: "Happy Birthday @tabithavaughan_ I cannot believe you are 20 today. Where has the time gone? So so so so proud of you. All my love. Dad. Xxxx."