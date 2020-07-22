Nicki Minaj shows off her baby bump in more fabulous photos The rapper announced her first pregnancy this week

Nicki Minaj revealed she is pregnant with her first child earlier this week, and the proud mum-to-be has since posted a glamorous selection of photos showcasing her gorgeous baby bump.

The rapper uploaded one image which saw her wearing a pink and blue bra top with an electric blue wig and lime green accessories, and another which showed her wearing a yellow wig and flowered bikini as she reclined on a sofa cradling her bump.

In the final image, the 37-year-old looked incredible in a garden scene, wearing a long white outfit which featured cut-outs for her bump and her right leg.

MORE: 6 cute celebrity kids in face masks - and they're just like their famous parents

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ashley James' pregnancy reveal

A floor-length scarf covered her hair and she looked serene as she stared into the distance. She captioned this snap: "And finally, by #DavidLaChapelle [prayer hands emoji]." The star's followers loved the stunning new look, with their comments including: "Ohh you’re not coming to play," "This is the one," and: "Wow you look gorgeous!! Congratulations QUEEN!"

READ: Georgia Tennant touches upon joys of motherhood in rare selfie with baby Birdie

The Super Bass hitmaker has previously dated fellow rappers Drake and Meek Mill. She got together with her husband, 42-year-old Kenneth Petty, who she had known since childhood, back in 2018. The couple tied the knot in October 2019, and the singer announced on Twitter last year that she planned to retire from music and start a family, although she has since deleted the tweet.

Nicki shared the gorgeous pregnancy photos to Instagram

Nicki announced her pregnancy on Tuesday with a snap which showed the star kneeling on a sofa, smiling at the camera and hugging her bump, which she captioned simply: "Preggers". Her fans responded with delight, with Chance the Rapper posting two crying emojis and a heart emoji.

Christina Aguilera commented: "Congrats beautiful," and Oscar-winner Halle Berry wrote: "YES Congratulations beauty!!!!" Other followers chimed in, gushing: "Glad you can share your love and joy! I’m so excited," "I'm so happy for you," "Pregnancy looks good on you," and: "OH I'M ALREADY OBSESSED!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.