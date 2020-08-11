Victoria Beckham's future daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz sparked baby rumours on Tuesday after claims she and fiancé Brooklyn secretly tied the knot.

The American model shared a beautiful photo of herself and Brooklyn on Instagram, with the eldest Beckham boy planting a sweet kiss on his future bride's cheek.

However, Nicola's caption, "baby b", had fans rushing to comment on whether she was making a surprise pregnancy announcement.

"Excuse me. Baby??" quizzed one. Another wrote: "Does this mean you're pregnant?" A third assumed Nicola was expecting, simply writing: "Congratulations!" And a fourth added: "Baby!"

Of course, Nicola was more than likely referring to Brooklyn, who she appears to have sweetly nicknamed 'B'.

Nicola Peltz sparked baby rumours with this photo

Nicola's photo follows shortly after rumours started circulating that the pair had already tied the knot after Brooklyn was pictured wearing what looked to be a wedding ring. Speculation was fuelled further when Brooklyn's friend Leon Anderson referred to Nicola as "Mrs Beckham" underneath a photo of her wearing a black nightie.

Last month, both Brooklyn and Nicola shared a series of photos of the moment Brooklyn got down on one knee. "Can't imagine a life without you baby," Brooklyn wrote. "You make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time x I will always take care of you and will always have your back." Nicola commented: "I'm so in love with you my heart's going to explode."

The images showed Brooklyn and Nicola kissing, another of Nicola and her father hugging to celebrate the special moment and a third of the very moment that Brooklyn popped the question. Shortly after the couple sealed the deal, Brooklyn gave fans a close-up of the ring with which he proposed, showing off an enormous rock believed to feature a 4.5-5 carat diamond.

Typically, a ring of such size would retail at approximately £120,000, although it's likely that Brooklyn would have added to the design with intricate detailing that increased its worth. The classic emerald diamond is set on a thin, diamond-encrusted band, not too dissimilar from Brooklyn's mother Victoria's own engagement ring.

