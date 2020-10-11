Georgia Tennant delighted Instagram fans after sharing a sweet new video of her youngest daughter Birdie showing off her athletic skills.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the Doctor Who actress – who is married to David Tennant – revealed her little girl has already mastered some football moves, despite only turning one just days ago!

"Currently excelling in all forms of dribbling. #benditlikebirdie," Georgia joked in the caption, as her daughter kicked the ball across the lawn and into the bushes.

The video was quickly met by an outpouring of love from fans, with one follower writing: "Ahhh!! So cute! She's growing up so fast," while another similarly remarked: "I swear she was only born like two weeks ago." A third added: "She’s got skills!"

Several others noted her cute outfit, which included grey trousers, matching shoes and a blue puffer jacket to keep her warm. "By the way the tiny jacket is so cute! It looks warm," one commented, and another follower wrote: "So cute and all in Tardis-blue!"

Georgia, 35, and David, 49, celebrated Birdie's first birthday last week, and her proud mum shared the sweetest snapshot to mark the special occasion.

Georgia celebrated Birdie's first birthday with a cute photo

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture of her blonde-haired baby girl sitting on a stone lion statue in the garden.

With her very own birthday crown, Birdie was dressed in a white long-sleeved top emblazoned with the words 'Birdie is one' teamed with a grey tutu and leopard print trousers.

Georgia and David are proud parents to five children

As with all photos of her children, Georgia managed to keep Birdie's face hidden from the camera. "Happy Birday," she quipped in the caption.

The couple have been married since 2011 and are parents to nine-year-old Olive, seven-year-old Wilfred, Doris, five, and one-year-old Birdie. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

