Rob Kardashian looks unrecognisable with blonde hair The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares daughter Dream with ex Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian is renowned for his signature dark brown hair and baseball cap, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has not been afraid to experiment with different styles over the years! The dad-of-one shared a sweet birthday message to younger sister Kylie Jenner to mark her birthday at the beginning of the week, posting a picture of the pair back in 2007, where the star sported a blonde buzzcut, looking just like his nephew Reign Disick, who recently cut his hair for the first time.

Kylie, meanwhile, looked adorable dressed in a pink dress and princess crown. "Happy birthday @kyliejenner. Jordan Year," Rob wrote alongside the picture.

MORE: Today show host Savannah Guthrie shares adorable baby photos

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Rob Kardashian shares glimpse inside Dream Kardashian's playhouse

The sock designer often shares sweet pictures of his family on his Instagram account, which is run by Kris Jenner's company, Jenner Communications.

Dream Kardashian's dad has been keeping a low profile over the past few years, but it was recently announced that he would be returning to his family's reality show.

READ: Nicole Kidman unveils sleek new hairstyle while in Australia

Rob Kardashian looks so different with a blonde buzzcut!

The news was announced by Khloe Kardashian during a recent interview on Sirius XM. She said: "My brother's coming back around. He's feeling more confident and comfortable. I think he just started a whole new season, so here we go."

Rob had stepped away from the show after season 13, but made several guest appearances as of season 16, alongside his daughter.

Rob is set to return to Keeping Up with the Kardashians next season

Over the years, Rob has battled with confidence issues, which he often referred to on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. However, the star is now feeling in a far better place.

Although Rob had been staying away from the spotlight, his daughter Dream has made regular appearances on both her dad's and famous relatives' social media pages.

The little girl is close in age with her cousins and recently featured in a sweet video shared on Khloe's Instagram account, where she was helping her youngest cousin, Psalm West, to get up from the trampoline. "He's too heavy, Koko," she told her aunt, to which Khloe replied: "I will come and help you."

Rob is a doting father and his parenting was praised by Kendall Jenner during an interview on The Late, Late Show with James Corden in December. The model was asked to rank her siblings in order of their parenting skills, and put her brother in first place.

"I'd say that Rob is number one. He's so good to his daughter!" She added: "They're actually all amazing. They really are, like can't make it up! I swear."

However, Kendall ended up upsetting oldest sister Kourtney, after ranking her in last place. "It would be like, Khloe, Kim, Kylie, Kourtney. They're all amazing," she added.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.