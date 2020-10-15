We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas have remained tight-lipped about their family life since welcoming their first child back in July.

But thanks to Game of Thrones actress Sophie sharing a new photo on her Instagram Stories, fans have caught a glimpse at their little girl Willa's bedtime routine.

The snap showed a storybook resting on what appears to be a bed topped with crisp white sheets – a gift from the author, Natalie Portman.

"Thank you @natalieportman," Sophie wrote, showing off the book Natalie Portman's Fables which retells three classic stories: The Tortoise and the Hare, The Three Little Pigs, and Country Mouse and City Mouse.

No doubt fans will be patiently waiting to see the couple share their first picture of baby Willa. In the meantime, Sophie recently delighted her followers by sharing a string of never-before-seen pictures of herself during her pregnancy.

In the throwback snaps posted on Instagram in September, the 24-year-old looked incredibly beautiful as she showed off her baby bump dressed in two different bikinis and striped pink pyjamas.

The three photos were simply captioned with the same three emojis: a pregnant woman, pink love hearts and the sun.

Sophie and Joe, 31, first started dating in 2016 and got engaged the next year, before tying the knot in May 2019 in Las Vegas just moments after the Billboard Music Awards. The couple also held a second wedding in France in July.

In March, Sophie opened up about her first year of marriage with Joe, and how it has changed their relationship.

"I feel as though the only thing that's changed for me is having this incredible sense of security," the British actress told ELLE magazine. "Just the word 'husband' and the word 'wife' - they solidify the relationship. I love being married. I think it's wonderful."

She added: "I'm sure we'll have our hiccups, but right now the security and the safety are everything."

