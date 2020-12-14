EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy stuns fans with very rare photo of her children The actress shared a festive snap on Instagram

Natalie Cassidy is gearing up for a fun family Christmas! The EastEnders actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a rare festive photo of her children as they posed by their Christmas tree. Mum and daughters were also joined by a surprise guest – an oversized elf.

"A surprise visit from @elffromtheshelf today! Girls loved it. A little bit of magic makes us smile every time #12daystogo #keepbelieving #bigkid," Natalie, 37, captioned the sweet snapshot.

The photo shows Natalie dressed all in black as she poses with Eliza, ten, and four-year-old Joanie. She shares Eliza with her former boyfriend Adam Cottrell and Joanie with her husband, EastEnders cameraman, Marc Humphreys.

Her followers were quick to comment on the picture, with EastEnders co-star Patsy Palmer writing, "The girls look so beautiful." One fan told the actress: "Awww, what a lovely surprise for your girls, and a lovely picture." A second commented: "Happy family time and memories!" while a third joked: "You look about 12! Wow, how magic, bet girls loved x."

Natalie Cassidy has shared a sweet new snapshot of her daughters

Natalie and fiancé Marc met on the set of EastEnders, where Marc was working as a freelance cameraman, and started dating in 2014. They announced their engagement the following year, as they celebrated their 12-month anniversary, and welcomed Joanie in August 2016.

Earlier this year, Natalie stunned onlookers at the NTAs as she showed off the results of her dramatic weight loss. The star – best known for playing Sonia Fowler in the BBC soap – opted for a tailored suit, completing her androgynous look with a lacy camisole and black court shoes.

Natalie and Marc announced their engagement in 2015

The well-fitted blazer and trousers really highlighted Natalie's slender frame; she lost an incredible three stone last year, and is clearly maintaining her new healthy lifestyle.

Natalie saw the weight fall off in 2019 as she embarked on training for the London Marathon, going on to complete the gruelling long-distance running event in five hours, 27 minutes.

She told the RunPod podcast: "I have learnt how to eat and how to be comfortable with who I am... You get wiser as you get older and I just feel much more confident and comfortable."

