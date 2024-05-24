Michael Douglas' mini-me daughter Carys, 21, looks unreal in fresh-faced vacation photos

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones became empty nesters several years ago, and it's safe to say their children are thriving!

Their youngest, Carys, 21, is currently studying abroad, and took to social media this week to share some stunning vacation snaps from her time in Lisbon.

The aspiring actress and model uploaded a number of pictures, including one of her looking stylish in a leather jacket and white vest top while enjoying a dinner out with friends, and another of her relaxing on the beach with her friend.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Michael Douglas reunites with daughter Carys in London

Carys' dad Michael isn't so far away from his daughter right now either, having just landed in Monaco, ahead of the Grand Prix over the weekend.

Carys appears to be loving her time abroad, and recently celebrated a milestone birthday with all her close friends while away from home.

Carys Douglas looked fresh faced as she enjoyed her vacation in Lisbon

She stepped out wearing one of her mom, Catherine's old dresses, and shared a number of photos from the festivities on social media. To mark her 21st birthday on April 20, both Carys' famous parents took to Instagram to pay tribute to their youngest child.

"Happy 21 my darling Carys! You bring me and the world such happiness @carys.douglas," Michael penned alongside a photo from their time at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter enjoyed relaxing on the beach while away

Catherine, meanwhile, shared two adorable throwback photos of Carys as a baby and a child, alongside a gorgeous recent image.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @carys.douglas You are the joy of my life," she wrote. "21 years of watching you blossom in to the most incredible woman you are today is a God given gift that I never take for granted and cherish every day of my life. Thank you for being you. I love you with all my heart. Mama."

Carys also shared a stunning beach photo

Catherine and Carys are incredibly close and share a "really special" bond, according to the 21-year-old, who views her mom not only as a "fashion icon" but as the "funniest person" she knows.

In 2021, the duo spoke to HELLO! about their relationship, with Catherine telling us: "We are very close – we talk about everything."

© Getty Images Carys with her famous parents Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

"It's really special – I am lucky," chimed in Carys. "We are open and honest with each other. She has taught me all the ins and outs of life but also to have fun and to cherish every moment."

She added: "Our sense of humor is pretty similar, so we are always laughing when we are together. My mother is, honestly, the funniest person I know."

A year prior, the duo had chatted to Town & Country, where Carys hailed her mom's renowned sense of style. "Fashion has been so important in my life because my mom is like a fashion icon to me," she told the publication. "I'm always looking through her closet."