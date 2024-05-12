Reese Witherspoon,48, celebrates mother Betty - and you won’t believe how much they look alike!

This Mother’s Day, Reese Witherspoon joined the ranks of Hollywood A-listers paying homage to their mothers, sharing a loving tribute to her own mom, Betty Reese, on Instagram.

The 48-year-old actress and producer expressed her affection with the message, "Every day with you is a gift [Betty Reese] Happy Mother's Day, Mama!" accompanied by a carousel of heartwarming photos that showcased their special bond.

Among the collection of images, fans were treated to delightful snapshots of Reese and her look-alike mom enjoying precious moments together.

From candid shots capturing their shared laughter to sweet activities involving Reese's children, the post was a vibrant tapestry of family life.

One amusing photo shows Reese and her mother pretending to be embarrassed, while another tender image depicts Betty, a former nurse, engaged in an art project with what appears to be Reese’s youngest son, Tennessee, aged 11.

The post also included a throwback picture of the adoring grandmother spending quality time at a museum with her granddaughters, Abby James and Draper Witherspoon, highlighting the close-knit nature of their family.

The Oscar-winning actress known for her role in The Morning Show, has often drawn inspiration from her mother’s "energy and kindness," which she has celebrated through her series of children’s books titled Busy Betty.

The tribute extended beyond Reese's own posts. Her oldest son, Deacon Phillippe, aged 20, also took to Instagram to honor his mother and grandmother.

He kicked off his Mother’s Day tribute with a nostalgic photo of himself as a child with Reese and Betty, captioning it, "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there."

He continued to share fond memories, including a stylish snapshot of him and Reese dressed up for a formal event and a playful image of them in a dune buggy, showcasing their adventurous spirit.

Another heartfelt photo featured a young Deacon on crutches, smiling broadly next to his mom, with the caption "Moms r the best" tagged to Reese.

In a thoughtful acknowledgment of the complexities surrounding Mother's Day, Reese also shared a message on her Instagram Stories for those who might find the holiday challenging.

"Sending Love & Sunshine To Everyone Who... is struggling with motherhood, is grieving for their mom, Doesn't want to be a mom, is grieving their child/children, Doesn't have a good relationship with their mom or their children, is yearning to be a mother," she wrote.