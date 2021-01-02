Mrs Hinch announces she is pregnant with second child in sweetest way The Instagram star is set to welcome baby number two!

Mrs Hinch – whose real name is Sophie Hinchcliffe – has announced that she and her husband Jamie are expecting their second child together!

The social media star shared the magical news on Instagram on Friday, and her extra special baby announcement is sure to put a smile on your face.

The doting mum posted a snap of her and Jamie's one-year-old son Ronnie sitting in front of the Christmas tree with a big grin on his face, and the tot could be seen holding up a sign that read: "New year's resolution: be the best big brother 2021." How adorable is that?

Doting mum Sophie also added the caption: "It is often in the darkest skies that we see the brightest stars. Baby Hinch Number 2, we can’t wait to finally meet you. Happy New Year everyone... from our little family to yours... We hope your 2021 is filled with hope, health and happiness. We love you all."

Before long, famous faces and fans alike had rushed to the comment section of Sophie's post to congratulate her and Jamie.

Best friend Stacey Solomon gushed: "Luckiest handsomes in the whole wide world. We love you to the moon and back. Ron you are going to be the best big brother ever. Yes 2021. Soph, the most incredible mummy, I love you."

Lydia Bright added: "Ah congratulations darling," while Kate Piper sweetly wrote: "Aw how exciting."

Sophie was quick to thank everyone for their touching messages, writing in the comment section: "Such unbelievable kindness, I’m so grateful thank you ALL! 2021 ... let’s do this!! Together xxxx."

