Rachel Riley has delighted her followers after sharing a gorgeous new picture with baby Maven, just days after her first birthday. In the heartfelt post, Rachel detailed the importance of children having their routine jabs as she thanked healthcare officials for all their hard work.

"Mrs had her 1 year jabs this morning," she tweeted. "I was so focussed on making sure she'd had Calpol and calming a few tears. It's only just occurred to me the significance of protecting her from diseases that millions will have died from in the past. We're so lucky! Thank you scientists [heart emoji]."

Fans were quick to comment, with many agreeing with Rachel's thoughts. "The wonderful gift of living today as opposed to the dark ages where everyone had bad breath and a life expectancy of 38. #beautifulpost #importantmessage," one fan said.

Another remarked: "What a beauty she is and how lucky we all are to live in this age of such scientific wonder."

The post comes shortly after Rachel opened up to HELLO!, where she reflected on the past 12 months and how precious their time as a family has been amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The doting mum shared this new photo of little Maven

The mum-of-one - who secretly tied the knot with Pasha Kovalev in June 2019 - became a first-time parent in December last year, and there's no denying how much the couple have been relishing every moment with their baby girl.

"It's been gorgeous," gushed Rachel, when asked how it's been watching Pasha become a father. "My friends always said when you love someone and you see them with a child… he is just amazing with her.

The Strictly couple are loving parents to one daughter

"He's better with her than with me, I've got the secret weapon of boobs and he has to actually learn proper parenting. She loves him, he loves her. Even when looking at a picture of her, his face just lights up - it's gorgeous."

While, the couple - who met on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2013 - have their hands full being new parents, what does the future hold for the young family? Quizzed on baby number two, the mum-of-one replied: "Yeah, we definitely want another little person to have Maven be friends with. When that happens, that would be lovely."

