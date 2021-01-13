Gorka Marquez's baby Mia takes control of camera in heart-melting new video The Strictly Come Dancing star is a doting dad

Gorka Marquez is clearly thrilled to be reunited with his one-year-old daughter Mia after his time away filming Strictly, and the pair made some adorable videos on Wednesday.

In one in particular, which the pro dancer shared to his Instagram Stories, the little girl took control of his phone camera.

The short clip started after Gorka shared a sweet video where he tickled little Mia and she giggled approvingly.

He then asked her to dance and she got up and swayed a little.

In the next video, though, Mia cheekily jumped up from the rug where she and her dad were playing and ran over to his phone, which was propped up on the floor.

WATCH: Gorka Marquez's daughter Mia takes control of his camera in adorable family moment

She grabbed it started running away, with the camera still focused on her sweet face, which showed her baby teeth as she giggled.

Gorka could be heard in the background laughing and saying "Give it to Papa," but Mia squealed with laughter as she went running off and the video showed the joy on her face as she eluded Gorka.

Gorka was reunited with Mia after his stint on last year's Strictly

Judging by how much she enjoyed herself, the doting dad might have a budding filmmaker on his hands!

Mia is Gorka's first child with his partner, former Emmerdale star Gemma Atkinson.

Last week, the actress denied rumours that the couple have another baby on the way after a magazine reported she was pregnant.

The dancer and partner Gemma welcomed little Mia in 2019

Gemma shared a short video to her Instagram Stories responding to the news story, although she didn't name the publication.

The clip started with her male radio colleagues shouting: "Congratulations! That's lovely news," in the distance.

Gemma then laughed as she addressed the camera and said: "Thanks. And thanks to the magazine for letting me know that that's what's happening."

The former Strictly contestant captioned the video: "A baby and two dogs is more than enough for now, thanks."

