Amanda Kloots is on the same page as her son Elvis – school is tough! The Talk co-host shared the sweetest video of her toddler learning new words using flashcards, but after a few minutes, Elvis needed some time out.

As Amanda showed him a picture of a fish, she prompted: "What does it have? What's this? What's this? Hello, what's this? Do you remember? Fish!" As Elvis grabbed the card without saying anything, Amanda asked: "Ugh, are you exhausted from school? Are you exhausted?"

MORE: Amanda Kloots showcases toned figure in skintight workout gear

The adorable youngster then gave a little shy nod of his head, prompting Amanda to reply: "I know, it's hard. School's hard, it's hard. Alright but you did good, that was good."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Kloots homeschooling her son is so relatable

The presenter captioned the ultra-sweet video, "School is hard! Watch to the end," accompanied by a laughing emoji. She then explained: "We do flash cards every morning so Elvis goes to 'school'! Because he is getting so good, I started putting the word in sentences. I'm so proud of him because every day he says more and more! These cards are $2.99 on Amazon!!"

MORE: Amanda Kloots displays stunning hair transformation

MORE: 8 helpful homeschooling tips to try at home

Her fans couldn't get over how cute Elvis, who turned one last June, is. "Elvis you are the cutest ever!!! Love his super casual responses so stinking sweet!!! And his adorable nod at the end... sweet boy," one fan replied. "This is the most precious thing, go mama!!" another said.

"You have the sweetest little genius! Love this so much!!" wrote another, while a fourth fan agreed: "I can't bear the cuteness."

Nick sadly died last summer from COVID-19 related complications

Amanda, 38, shares Elvis with her late husband Nick Cordero, who sadly passed away in July 2020 aged 41 due to COVID-19 related complications. The actor, who was nominated for a Tony for his role in Bullets Over Broadway, spent more than three months in hospital.

GALLERY: Celebrity babies due in 2021

His right leg was amputated while he was being treated in hospital, and Nick also suffered sepsis infections and mini-strokes.

Toddler learning flash cards, £9.99, Amazon

Announcing his death in July, just a few weeks after their son's first birthday, Amanda wrote: "God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. "He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, every day."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.