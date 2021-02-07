Ashley Graham posts intimate breastfeeding video of son The model has candidly shared her motherhood journey

Ashley Graham shared the sweetest mother-son bonding video with her fans on Instagram.

Taking to the social media site on Sunday, the star posted a breastfeeding video taken from above, which she captioned: "Perfect morning with my sweet lil man."

MORE: Fans praise Ashley Graham for showing her 'real' pregnancy body

The model went on: "The snow in NYC is wild today, but still going to throw Isaac into his snow suit for a quick sled sheesh!"

Ashley's fans loved the candid glimpse of family life, with many taking the time to remember how much they enjoyed breastfeeding their own children.

"Heaven," one wrote, adding three heart emojis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ashley Graham reveals tooth nightmare in hilarious new video

Another commented: "I remember those days! Enjoy it, Mama. Mine will be 11 later this month. They grow so fast."

SEE: Ashley Graham launches a plus-size wedding dress collection – and you'll love them all

MORE: Ashley Graham announces birth of her first child

A third added: "I do so miss my little nursling sometimes but so glad that we had 25mos of that special togetherness... she’s now 5."

Ashley documented her pregnancy on social media

A fourth, meanwhile, wrote: "Omg I love this so much. I miiiiisssss this."

Ashley has been open about sharing all aspects of new motherhood with her followers.

She and her husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed little Isaac last January.

Soon afterwards, the new mom showed off her stretch marks from the pregnancy. The 33-year-old shared a snap of her tummy with her 10 million followers on Instagram.

The model is a doting first-time mom

She captioned the picture: "Same me. Few new stories," referring to her purple stretch marks.

Within a few hours of posting, the picture had racked up one million likes, and many fellow celebrities took to the comments section to share their appreciation.

Lily Aldridge, Doutzen Kroes, and Karlie Kloss were among those who responded with hearts and words of encouragement.

On Thursday, the star was similarly down-to-earth when she laughed as she revealed that she had broken off one of her veneers on a cookie!

Praising her for her down-to-earth attitude, one fan wrote: "I'm dying!!!!! I love you for this!!, while another replied: "If anyone can pull that tooth off it's you".

Read more HELLO! US stories here