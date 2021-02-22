EastEnders star Jake Wood proudly shares rare photos of teenage daughter The actor has two children with wife Alison

Jake Wood has taken to Instagram with two snapshots of his teenage daughter, Amber.

The 48-year-old actor, who recently left EastEnders after 15 years playing Max Branning on the BBC soap, proudly posted the images showing Amber posing outdoors, dressed in a black and white striped top with a black bodice-style design over the top and a black hoodie.

She completed her look with a tartan skirt, complete with a belt and a keyring chain, including a skull motif, and heavy dark eye makeup.

In the first image, she can be seen toying with her flame-red hair as she looks down the lens. "Love you @amberbowood," Jake captioned his post.

Jake proudly shared new photos of daughter Amber

Amber, 15, was the one to originally share the snapshots, and she revealed that it had actually been her dad who had taken the images.

The teen is Jake's eldest child with wife Alison; the couple, who were married in 2001, are also parents to 13-year-old son, Buster.

Jake and wife Alison share two children together

Former Strictly star Jake was just 23 when he first met his future wife, and previously spoke about their long-standing romance and their decision to renew their vows in 2018.

"We obviously love each other a lot but also we’ve always wanted the same things," he told the Sun. "You've got to work hard at it and you've got to talk. Alison's taught me that.

The couple have been happily married since 2001

"We always have a date night once a week when we just hang out, catch up and talk. It's a chance for us to check in with one another to make sure we're still on track.

"We're not soppy but we know we love each other a lot. Alison means the world to me. I feel incredibly lucky to have been with such an amazing woman for so long and I'm looking forward to the next 23 years."

