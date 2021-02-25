Days after revealing her baby boy's name, Mandy Moore has taken to social media to explain the meaning behind the sweet moniker – which appeared to be inspired by the royal family.

The singer and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, called their son August Harrison Goldsmith. The first name is the same one Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank chose for their son just days ago, while his middle name of Harrison is the same as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie.

However, these are just coincidences, as Mandy has revealed that she chose her baby's name early in her pregnancy.

"It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it’s also Taylor’s birth month) and we always loved the name... so it was settled very early on in our book.

"Then for our anniversary in November, T gifted me with this blanket with the 'A' (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and 'T' (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt. Felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story. I can’t wait to pass this on to our sweet August one day," Mandy captioned an Instagram photo.

Mandy revealed she found out she was pregnant in August

It showed a grey blanket with the name August stitched across it – the first letter in pink and the last letter in white (from the couple's wedding day) and the remaining letters in a pale grey. Mandy and Taylor's son could be seen at the very edge of the image, sound asleep under another white blanket. How sweet!

Followers were delighted to see the adorable baby photo and hear why the parents chose their baby name. "What a sweet meaning, big big congratulations!!!" commented one, while another wrote: "Couldn’t love this more." A third remarked: "His story begins with you! That is so special."

Mandy shared this first photo of her little boy on Instagam

Announcing his birth and nickname on Tuesday, which may also be how Eugenie shortens her son's name, Mandy wrote: "Gus is here. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents.

"We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T."

