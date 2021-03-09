Emma Willis' three children strike a pose in new family photo – fans react The Voice UK host was celebrating International Women's Day

Emma Willis shared a new photo of her three children to mark International Women's Day on Monday.

In the snap, Emma's husband Matt Willis could be seen standing in the family's kitchen with Isabelle, Ace and Trixie as they all pulled a salute position, with one hand on their head.

"Saluting all the women, and our little women, everywhere... happy #internationalwomensday," the Voice UK presenter wrote.

Matt was facing his three kids while they had their backs to the camera – and they were all dressed in similarly sweet pyjamas that didn't go unnoticed by fans.

Isabelle and Ace opted for pink T-shirts and shorts, while Emma's youngest daughter Trixie wore long-sleeved pyjamas covered in dinosaurs, and all three sported long hair.

"Can I spot dinosaur pjs? I want some," wrote one. With Emma's three children hiding their faces, one confused fan asked: "I thought you had a son?" Another follower replied: "The one in the middle is her son. He has his own unique style X."

Matt and Emma Willis' three kids wore cute pyjamas in the new snap

This comes shortly after Emma spoke out on the importance of allowing children to "express themselves" with their choice of clothes and hair.

Speaking with The Sun, the 44-year-old insisted that it is important to let children "explore" with their style. "I think it's a really individual, personal thing," she explained.

Emma revealed it's important her children can express themselves with their choice of clothes

"You know, my son likes what he likes, and far be it for me to stop him expressing himself or experimenting however he likes with clothes.

"I see it as hair is hair, clothes are clothes and colour is colour. And, you know, if my son wants to wear a pink top, I'm certainly not going to stop him."

The TV star added: "Let kids explore. Kids love exploring. And they don't just have to explore in the dirt with worms and spiders, they can explore with colour and clothes and hair. I just let him be him."

