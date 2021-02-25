Princess Eugenie's baby August's birth will disappoint Princess Beatrice

It's been two weeks since Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed baby August, but his birth on 9 February will have been bittersweet for Princess Beatrice.

Like much of Eugenie's family, her older sister has not been able to meet the newborn due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Baby August's birth marked the first time Beatrice has become an auntie – a momentous occasion that has unfortunately not been celebrated yet, which we imagine is very disappointing for the royal.

Luckily, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently announced his four-step roadmap to release England from lockdown, which means that it may not be much longer before Eugenie and Jack can introduce their little bundle of joy to their families. We imagine they have already begun planning!

The couple are currently residing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, close to Prince Andrew and Sarah's abode, Royal Lodge. And Beatrice's mother, the Duchess of York, is clearly very excited about the new member of the family.

Princess Beatrice has not been able to meet her new nephew due to COVID-19

She told HELLO!: "I am so excited and thrilled to have become a grandmother. August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, a wonderful grandson and he brings such joy, smiles and love to all our family. Jack and Eugenie are and will be superbly caring and wonderful parents."

Eleven days after she welcomed her first child, the new mum revealed her baby's full name is August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, after Queen Victoria’s consort Prince Albert, who had Augustus as a middle name, and Eugenie’s grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank released three sweet photos of baby August

On her Instagram page, Eugenie shared three adorable photographs of her newborn baby boy. She added the caption: "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.

"[Photo] by our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

