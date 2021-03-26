Princess Sofia of Sweden welcomes third child with husband Prince Carl Philip Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel have a new sibling

Princess Sofia has given birth to her and Prince Carl Philip's third child, the Swedish royal court has confirmed.

The official statement from the palace read: "The Office of the Marshal is pleased to announce that HRH Princess Sofia on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11.19 gave birth to a healthy and prosperous son at Danderyd Hospital. Both mother and child are well."

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, who married in June 2015, are already parents to Prince Alexander, four, and three-year-old Prince Gabriel.

The royal couple made their pregnancy announcement in December 2020, with the Swedish palace sharing a beautiful black-and-white photograph of the pair, who posed with their arms around each other in front of a mirror.

Prince Carl Philip is the only son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and is currently fourth-in-line to the Swedish throne after his older sister, Crown Princess Victoria and her children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.

The Swedish royal court shared a photo of the couple to announce the pregnancy

The new royal baby is seventh in line to the Swedish throne behind his older brothers Alexander and Gabriel.

This means that Prince Carl Philip's younger sister, Princess Madeleine, is now eighth in the line of succession.

The couple with their sons Alexander and Gabriel in 2018

In 2019, King Carl XVI Gustaf made some changes to the royal house, announcing that the children of Prince Carl Phillip and his wife Princess Sofia, and the children of Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill, will no longer be members of the royal house.

This meant that Carl Phillip's sons Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel and Princess Madeleine's children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne, lost their style of Royal Highness and in future, will not be expected to perform duties incumbent on the head of state.

