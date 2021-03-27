Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden's baby boy has made royal history The baby boy was born on Friday 26 March

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden's baby boy made history when he was born on Friday.

The couple's third child, whose name is still to be announced, is the first to be born without a HRH title since King Carl XVI Gustaf made changes to the royal house.

READ: Princess Sofia of Sweden welcomes third child with husband Prince Carl Philip

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal babies make their adorable debuts

In 2019, the Swedish monarch announced that the children of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, and the children of Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill will no longer be members of the royal house.

This meant that Carl Philip's sons Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel and Princess Madeleine's children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne, lost their style of Royal Highness and in future, will not be expected to perform duties incumbent on the head of state.

MORE: Mia and Lena Tindall benefit from this royal rule after birth of baby brother

MORE: Touching coincidence between Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie's royal babies revealed

Sofia and Carl Philip on their wedding day in 2015

Carl Philip and Sofia's son will not be styled as HRH, but it's understood that the baby will be a prince like his older brothers. It's also likely that the tot will be given a duchy as all of the king's other grandchildren have in the past.

The Swedish royal court released an official statement on Friday announcing the birth, which read: "The Office of the Marshal is pleased to announce that HRH Princess Sofia on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11.19 gave birth to a healthy and prosperous son at Danderyd Hospital. Both mother and child are well."

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, who married in June 2015, are already parents to Prince Alexander, four, and three-year-old Prince Gabriel.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.