Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden announce baby son's name The couple welcomed their third child on Friday 26 March

The Swedish royal court has announced the name and duchy of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's newborn son – Prince Julian Herbert Folke of Sweden, Duke of Halland.

In keeping with tradition, the baby's name was revealed in a cabinet meeting held by King Carl XVI Gustaf a few days following the birth.

MORE: 10 cutest royal toddler moments in photos

However, unlike his older royal cousins, the baby is the king's first grandchild who has been born without the style of Royal Highness.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The sweetest photos and moments from Swedish royals' christenings

In 2019, the Swedish king made changes to the royal house, meaning that Carl Philip and Sofia's children, as well as Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill's children, would lose their HRH style and in the future when they are older, would not be expected to perform duties incumbent on the head of state.

MORE: Princess Sofia reveals first glimpse at baby bump - and she's popped

MORE: Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia share never-before-seen wedding photos

However, Carl Philip and Sofia's third son will still be a prince like his older brothers, Prince Alexander, four, and three-year-old Prince Gabriel.

The couple with their two older sons, Prince Gabriel (left) and Prince Alexander (right)

On Friday, the Swedish royal court announced in a statement: "The Office of the Marshal is pleased to announce that HRH Princess Sofia on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11.19 gave birth to a healthy and prosperous son at Danderyd Hospital. Both mother and child are well."

Carl Philip and Sofia made their pregnancy announcement in December 2020, with the Swedish palace sharing a beautiful black-and-white photograph of the pair, who posed with their arms around each other in front of a mirror.

Sofia welcomed her third son on Friday 26 March

Part of the statement read: "We are happy and expectant and look forward to welcoming our third child, a sibling to Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel. A new little member of our family."

Carl Philip is the only son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and is currently fourth-in-line to the Swedish throne after his older sister, Crown Princess Victoria and her children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.