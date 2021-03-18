Alex Jones was treated to a lovely surprise by her loved ones on Thursday morning. Kicking off her 44th birthday in style, the One Show host was woken up by her two sons, Teddy and Kit, as well as her husband, Charlie Thomson.

She shared an intimate family picture of the foursome, and gushed: "Waking up another year older with my boys is just the best."

Moments later, her husband handed her a lovely tray filled with birthday cards, flowers, tea and cake. "Cuppa and birthday cake in bed and flowers made by the boys," she added.

Alex, Charlie and their young family live together in a beautiful Victorian house in west London, which the couple renovated together in 2016 before they moved in.

The couple, who celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in January, might be enjoying life as a family-of-four, but the Welsh TV presenter previously admitted it had been challenging at times balancing work with parenting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alex shared this sweet family photo

Speaking to The Telegraph's Stella Magazine in July, the presenter said: "We have exhausted every puzzle, every scrapbook, every bit of Play-Doh, every book. We are just going around in circles."

However, the star also shared that she felt fortunate. She went on to add: "I've just felt lucky to still be able to work, because I know a lot of people in our industry who have struggled with the fact that all their work has just disappeared."

