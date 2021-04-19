Top 10 most popular dog breeds on TikTok revealed – and you'll be surprised! Who is the top dog? That is the question

Dogs are the best thing on the internet, hands down. Over lockdown, dog owners from all over the world have used their extra free time wisely; spending it with their furry friend, and making them viral sensations on TikTok.

A recent study by money.co.uk uncovered are the internet’s most loved dogs, who have clocked up over 1 billion views each. Top accounts such as @jiffpom the Pomeranian can earn around £9,009 per post, while Tucker (@tuckerbudzyn) the delightful Golden Retriever reportedly rakes in £3,440 per post. It just goes to show, being a canine influencer is much more than posting a pretty picture.

Videos with the simple hashtag #dog have received well over 120 billion views. However, after analysing the number of views listed on each video supported by the relevant breed hashtag, it seems some are much more popular than others - and the top dog to take the biscuit comes as no surprise.

1. Golden Retriever - 9.2 billion views

The Golden Retriever is the most camera-ready canine out there. Super friendly, these family dogs are sweet, loving and loyal. Being obedient creatures is another quality that lends itself to fame; ever wondered how Golden Retrievers allow their owners to dress them up in a suit, tie and shades?

2. German Shepherd - 4.3 billion views

Though they’re seemingly not the money-makers of TikTok, these dogs have a loyalty, courage, and willingness to protect their humans like no other - alongside deceivingly fierce looks. What makes these dogs so popular is their hilarious reactions and sudden movements.

3.Chihuahua - 4.1 billion views

In third place is none other than Elle Woods’ pooch pal, the Chihuahua. Small in stature but mighty in personality, these protective little dogs are hilarious. From facial expressions to costume parades and sassy struts, chihuahuas provide hours of entertainment.

4. Pug - 3.6 billion views

Pugs are also the most tattooable dog according to another canine report by Money.co.uk. As well as being popular on TikTok, people also love to show their love for pugs in a much more permanent fashion since they are the most tattooed dog breed!

5. Rottweiler - 3.2 billion views

To think these dogs almost became extinct in the 1800s. Known for serving as police and military dogs, Rottweilers are often perceived as aggressive. However, TikTok is working its magic to make us believe otherwise, showing us the breed’s true beauty.

6. Pomeranian - 3.1 billion views

Possibly one of the fluffiest in existence, Pomeranians are one of the most famous dogs in the social media world. Jiff Pom, who started his social career on Instagram, now has over 20 million TikTok followers. Like the Chihuahua, the attention-seeking pom is small, mighty and adorably feisty.

7. French Bulldog - 2.8 billion views

These dogs are bred to be companions. Bright and affectionate, Frenchies are curious and complete charmers - as TikTok has shown! Frenchies don't bark much either. Sounds like the perfect pet!

8. Labrador - 2.6 billion views

Ah, the trusty Lab. These playful pooches will have you entertained for days. With heaps of energy to burn, your lab will keep you fit and healthy without even trying. Ever found yourself glued to the sofa while your dog rests its entire body weight on you? They're just showing you love!

9. Poodle - 2 billion views

Just because you have a fancy hairdo doesn’t mean you're frou-frou. As flamboyant as they look, this breed is highly intelligent and has a great sense of humour. With two doodle dogs ranked in the top 20 highest earning pooches, it shows how much this breed brings to the table.

10. Great Dane - 1.7 billion views

Great by name, great by nature. This gentle giant is a hit with kids despite its size and loves a cuddle or two. Though, when needed, the Great Dane is fearless, brave and ever so loyal.

