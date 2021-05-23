Exclusive: Strictly's Danny Mac and Carley Stenson reveal excitement at welcoming first child together The couple are keeping the gender of their unborn baby a surprise

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot in HELLO! magazine, Danny Mac and Carley Stenson have revealed how they are feeling relaxed as the curtain goes up on the biggest role of all – becoming parents – even though it may be a dash from stage to labour suite for the dad-to-be.

"I think I will definitely be calmer before the birth than ahead of a first night," says Carley, whose stage roles have included some of the most coveted, among them Fantine in Les Miserables and Elle Woods in Legally Blonde: The Musical.

"For some reason I have been feeling really chilled throughout the pregnancy - but I do hope Danny gets there in time."

Danny, who is currently starring on the London stage in Mousetrap before going into rehearsals for Pretty Woman, due to open at the Savoy Theatre in July, tells HELLO!: "I'm approaching becoming a father as an improvised piece - we will just have to hope we get it right! It is going to be a life-changer, the biggest and best job of our lives."

They decided not to find out if they are having a boy or girl ahead of the birth in June. Says Danny: "I do truly believe that when the day comes it will be that extra bit of magic."

Danny Mac and Carley Stenson are expecting their first child together

Talking of how the pandemic has hit their industry hard, former Strictly Come Dancing star Danny, 33, says, "It has been an awful year for so many reasons but I don't think we would be where we are today had it not been for the pandemic; in the past, work has often kept us apart with crazy routines, tours and work schedules."

"We were on this fast, amazing rollercoaster of life," agrees 38-year-old Carley. "I think the world almost had to stop for me to realise just how much I wanted to have a child."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now.