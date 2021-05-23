Holly Willoughby shares makeup-free gardening selfie after embarrassing confession The star and co-host Philip Schofield were in hysterics

She might grace our screens every weekday with her glamorous style and iconic outfit of the day looks, but This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby swapped her heels for gardening gloves on Saturday as she spent time at the vegetable patch in her £3 million home garden.

Green-thumb Holly took to Instagram to share a bunch of freshly cut radishes – a delicious peppery addition to any summer salad.

Sporting a rare makeup-free look, Holly looked radiant in a pastel yellow knit cardigan and a cream apron. Her signature blonde bob was worn down, complimenting her fresh-faced look.

40-year-old Holly proudly held up a handful of freshly grown radishes – an achievement after last weeks' corn on the cob saga.

Holly looked so radiant as she shared her homegrown radishes

It comes after Holly admitted to embarrassing herself on national TV over her lack of horticultural knowledge.

Speaking proudly of her efforts to grow a corn on the cob, the star admitted to feeling confused when she pulled up the plant to see nothing had grown.

Philip Schofield and Holly were in hysterics over the corn on the cob gaffe

Puzzled, co-host Phillip Schofield said: "But corn on the cob grows off the plant?" Falling into fits of laughter, Holly remarked: "Does it? Well I'm looking in the wrong place then. I thought it was like a carrot?"

Rushing to the comments to praise Holly for her efforts, many celebs were impressed with the star's achievements. "Yessssssss" wrote fellow This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes, whilst Kelly Brook wrote "Yum!!!! Crudites".

Teasing Holly in the comments, one fan wrote: "Doing better than the corn", whilst another joked: "Hurrary! Something that grows under the ground".

The This Morning star looks chuffed with her radishes

Just five days ago the stunning mum-of-three shared a photo of her radishes sprouting from the vegetable patch at her London home. "Yet somehow [I've] managed to grow a radish… that is a radish right?" Holly wrote.

We can't wait to see what homegrown creations and delicious dishes Holly whips up with her newfound love for horticulture.

