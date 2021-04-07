Sarah Jessica Parker makes surprise revelation about her twins The Sex and the City actress shares three children with husband Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker is a doting mum to three children who she prefers to keep out of the spotlight.

But over the weekend, the Sex and the City actress delighted fans after making a revelation about her 11-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion, who she shares with husband Matthew Broderick.

SEE: Sarah Jessica Parker offers rare tour inside family home

The doting mum was left pleasantly surprised by the fact the pre-teens wanted to do an Easter egg hunt at their home.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sarah Jessica Parker shares glimpse inside her incredible home

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of a box of colourful eggs, Sarah wrote: "They still want to do this. And it’s still always a surprise. But they know I’m hiding them. And that there isn't bunny involved. X, SJ."

MORE: The view from Sarah Jessica Parker's home will blow your mind

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker shares gorgeous photos from family's staycation

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "Still fun even when they are in on it! And these are some beautiful eggs," while another wrote: "My kids are 21 and 18 and still want an Easter egg hunt." A third added: "Same, and I will hide them until they're 20, if they let me!"

Sarah Jessica Parker made a surprise revelation about her children

Sarah is also mum to son James, 18, and the family split their time between their homes in New York's West Village and the Hamptons, where they spent the Easter weekend.

MORE: Inside Sarah Jessica Parker's beautiful beach house in the Hamptons

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker unveils rare family photos during tour of New York home

The family have called New York home for many years and the actress previously revealed that she would never leave, at least "not voluntarily," during an interview with Vogue.

Sarah with husband Matthew Broderick

While Sarah and Matthew are in the public eye, the couple are incredibly protective of their children, and rarely share pictures of them on social media.

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker worries fans with latest photo

READ: Sarah Jessica Parker showcases her incredible artwork inside home

They are keen to give their kids a normal upbringing, and Sarah opened up about how they keep James, Marion and Tabitha grounded.

Talking on Australia's KIIS FM, the star said: "Parents who aren't well known can have children who aren't grounded because of the example they set in their home."

The Sex and the City star is a doting mum to three children

She went on to explain that since she grew up with not a lot of money, she vowed that after finding fame she would only give her family what they need, rather than what they want.

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker's home has the most lavish hallway

She said she tells her children: "I will do my best to make sure you always have what you need, but I want you pining towards something. I want you to work for something, to dream of it, to will it to happen."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.