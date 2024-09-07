Demi Lovato and fiancé Jordan Lutes celebrate joyous baby news

Demi Lovato has reason to celebrate after it was revealed her family is expanding.

The 32-year-old singer is weeks away from welcoming a baby into the fold after her half-sister Madison De La Garza, 22, announced she is pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend Ryan Mitchell.

© Instagram Madison and Ryan are expecting their first baby in October 2024

The Desperate Housewives alum – who played Eva Longoria's character's daughter, Juanita Solis – shared her happy news on Instagram alongside several photos, one of which featured her famous older sibling.

"Oh Ryan, how I love you. Thank you for making all of my dreams come true. Baby Mitchell 10.24," she captioned the carousel of images that showed her cradling her baby bump.

One photo shows a beaming soon-to-be aunt Demi with her hand on Madison's belly. Also in the photo is their mom Dianna De La Garza, 62, and sister Dallas Lovato, 36.

Demi shared her joy over the news in the comments, writing: "I love you and this baby so much already!!"

Her fiancé, Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes was also over the moon, adding: "Love you! So happy for you."

Demi later reshared Madison's happy news on her Instagram Story alongside the caption: "Congratulations baby girl. I love you so much!!!"

© Instagram Demi and Jordan were over the moon about their expanding family

The "Heart Attack" singer isn't just preparing to become an aunt – but also a wife after accepting Jordan's proposal in December 2023.

The Canadian musician proposed to the former Disney Channel star with an impressive pear-shaped diamond ring, and it has quite a jaw-dropping price tag.

People confirmed that the ring was created by NYC-based jewelry boutique Material Good, and Neil Dutta, Managing Director of wedding and engagement ring specialists at Angelic Diamonds, suggests a ring like this can be worth up to $926,000.

Further, he estimates the pear-shaped diamond – which is in a solitaire setting on a platinum band – to be around 5 carats.

© Instagram Demi and Jordan met in 2022

Of the increasingly popular style, he explained: "Pear-shaped diamonds symbolize women who move to the beat of their drum, typically representing someone with a strong will, independence and empowerment."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jaw-dropping celebrity engagement rings

Demi took to Instagram at the time to share photos from the romantic proposal, which was followed by a celebratory dinner with friends and family at Craig's in Los Angeles.

© Getty Images The couple were friends before they began dating

She penned: "I'm still speechless," adding: "Last night was the best night of my life and I can't believe I get to marry the love of my life."

Demi continued: "My love, I'm beyond excited to marry you... every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever. Here's to the rest of our lives. I love you baby."

© Getty Images Jordan proposed with a ring estimated to cost almost $1m

Demi and Jordan met in January of 2022 after he worked on her album "Holy Fvck."

She later said while on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up: "We became friends first. We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating and well, after we told each other how we felt."