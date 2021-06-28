Rochelle Humes opens up about her ceasarean section – fans rush to support her The star used her social media to empower other mothers

This Morning host Rochelle Humes took to Instagram this morning to open up about her pregnancy experience and received a flood of support from celebrity friends and fans alike who resonated with the mother-of-three's powerful message.

SEE: Rochelle Humes' home with Marvin belongs in Hollywood - inside

Rochelle and husband Marvin Humes are parents to three beautiful children, eight-year-old Alaia-Mai, four-year-old Valentina Raine and 9-month-old Blake, but her pregnancies weren't all plain sailing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle Humes candidly talks about breastfeeding

Taking to Instagram to repost a powerful message about cesarian sections, 32-year-old Rochelle revealed the emotional struggle behind her birth story, hinting at criticisms she has faced since giving birth via a C-section.

In a post that read: "I'm a C-section mama. Epidural. Catheter. Stomach cut open. Organs pulled out. And a scar left behind to remind me how I birthed my babies to safety", Rochelle gave an insight into her birth experience.

"My body didn't fail me", the post continued. "It might not have been what I planned, but it's my story. C-section still IS birth".

The star delivered Blake via a cesarean section

Opening up about her own experience, Rochelle penned: "This really spoke to me…For any mama that needed to read this today. I’m there with the hat trick baby!!!"

MORE: Rochelle Humes treated daughter to a showstopping birthday cake – you won't believe it

The doting mother was flooded with a flurry of support from fans who rushed to the comments to leave their thoughts. "Don't know why there's so much judgement!" wrote model Charli Howard, whilst another mum shared: "Someone once said to me 'aren't you disappointed you didn't do it properly?'"

Rochelle posted a heartwarming tribute to husband Marvin on Father's day

Rochelle rushed to comfort her fan, replying with: "I totally get that… The whole 'oh lucky you, I had to do it properly' ohhh girl pahlease…"

The star is not alone in her experience of having a C-section, with the likes of Victoria Beckham, Christina Aguilera and Elizabeth Hurley to name a few celebrity mothers also known to require surgery to deliver their babies safely.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.