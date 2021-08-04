Pippa Middleton makes rare comment about son Arthur's upbringing

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister is notoriously private about her personal life and family, but a new interview in association with sportswear label Hoka One and Pippa Middleton herself reveals heartwarming details about her approach to parenting.

The Middletons are a sporty family, a trait Pippa owes to her parents' Carole and Michael Middleton's "love for walking". It seems her outdoorsy personality is already rubbing off on her and husband James Matthews' two young children, Arthur and Grace.

"More recently, over the past two years, family life and motherhood has consumed much of my spare time and unsurprisingly the challenges I thrived on have taken a back seat," said Pippa. Discussing her passion for exercise, the mother-of-two continued: "Running and fitness still form part of my weekly routine but not to the level it was before. I suppose, my running has been more after babies and toddlers than crossing finish lines, which I’m fine with — for now!" she joked.

"Through both pregnancies, I have tried to keep fit and strong, for the physical benefits but also for the mental and emotional reboot it gives me," shared the active mother.

"Being active with my 2.5-year-old son in the park or playground, transporting him on the back of my bike and buggy running when he was a baby have been ways in which I have been able to include outdoor exercise whilst being a hands-on mummy."

Pippa and James are notoriously private as parents

The 37-year-old has an enviably toned physique, to which she owes to running for both her physical and mental health. "It’s helped manage my weight, is time-efficient and gives us both the chance to enjoy the fresh air and explore the great outdoors," she said. "Being such an active family has rubbed off on my son, he loves nothing more than running wild in the woods, parks and fields with our two dogs, even if it’s howling a gale and pouring with rain."

Duchess Kate also shares her younger sister's love for the outdoors. A keen hockey player whilst at university, Kate and William love getting Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince involved in sporting events.

Pippa and Duchess Kate share a love for sports and the outdoors

"One day, my dream would be to participate in a sporting challenge or epic adventure with my own children, like I was lucky enough to experience as a child," continued Pippa. "My parents inspired my love for walking in the mountains and both joined me and my brother to the first hut when we climbed Mont Blanc. It would give me great comfort for my children to find the joy, rewards and experience the journeys I have enjoyed through running, sport and fitness."

