Joy-Anna Duggar's Instagram picture has sister Jill sharing sweetest comment

Jill Duggar has showered her niece and sister with love, despite an ongoing estrangement from her father.

Joy-Anna, a mom-of-two, posted a sweet picture of her daughter Evelyn rocking her first ever pigtails; the ten-month-old has short blonde hair and looked adorable with the sweet style.

"Just had to document her first pigtails! At what age were your kids old enough for pig tales? (sic)" Joy captioned the snap, and Jill was the first to comment with heart-eyed emojis.

MORE: Counting On fans speculate Jana Duggar, 31, is in courtship

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duggar family spend time together for Father's Day

Joy's best pal Carlin Bates also commented: "Ahhh my heart! THE PIGTAILS!" while Joy's brother John and his wife Abbie also added heart emojis.

Evelyn is Joy and husband Austin's second child after son Gideon.

Joy, 23, has previously shared sweet snaps of the two children together, and recently revealed that Gideon calls his sister "Eddy". In the pictures, two-year-old Gideon sits with Evelyn Mae between his legs and the pair both have big smiles on their faces as Gideon keeps a tight hold on the little girl.

Joy-Anna shared an adorable picture of Evelyn

"I didn’t realize how much I would love seeing him love on her," shared Joy. "Gideon loves to make Evy belly laugh and when she’s crying he holds her hand, says 'don’t shry', and starts singing 'crinkle, crinkle, liddle star.'"

The mom-of-two added: "I love my kids."

Evelyn was born in August 2020.

Joy is mom to two children

"To say my heart is full is an understatement," the Counting On star wrote on Instagram, announcing her arrival.

"She has the best personality, is easy going, and loves to be held!" the stay-at-home mom added.

"She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!

"We are grateful for all the love and prayers that have come our way during this pregnancy."

Joy-Anna married Austin in 2017 at the age of 19, and they welcomed their son Gideon nine months later in 2018.

Read more HELLO! US stories here