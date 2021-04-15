Joy-Anna Duggar shares sweet pictures of baby girl - and fans all say the same thing Joy's daughter Evelyn is eight-months-old

Joy-Anna Duggar has shared a sweet new snap of her daughter Evelyn-Mae - but fans couldn't get over how much she looked like her older brother.

The pictures showed the eight-month-old having a bath in the kitchen sink, and the tot had a big smile on her face.

"Bath time is her favorite time!" 23-year-old Joy shared, adding: "I love Evy’s sweet smile!"

"She’s turning into her brother’s twin." shared one fan, with another responding: "Yes I thought the same thing. Adorable!"

"She looks so much like her brother," commented another follower.

Evelyn was born in August 2020.

"To say my heart is full is an understatement," the Counting On star wrote on Instagram, announcing her arrival.

Joy shared this sweet snap of daughter Evy

"She has the best personality, is easy going, and loves to be held!" the stay-at-home mom added.

"She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!

"We are grateful for all the love and prayers that have come our way during this pregnancy."

Joy is mom to two children

Earlier in April, she praised her eldest son Gideon, two, as she shared a picture of her two children together.

In the series of pictures, two-year-old Gideon sits with seven-month-old Evelyn Mae between his legs.

The pair both have big smiles on their faces and Gideon keeps a tight hold on the little girl.

Joy is married to Austin Forsyth

Captioning the pictures, Joy revealed that Gideon calls his sister "Eddy" and added: "I didn’t realize how much I would love seeing him love on her.

"Gideon loves to make Evy belly laugh and when she’s crying he holds her hand, says 'don’t shry', and starts singing 'crinkle, crinkle, liddle star'."

Joy-Anna is the fifth daughter born to Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, and the ninth of 19 children.

She married Austin Forsyth in 2017 at the age of 19, and they welcomed their son Gideon nine months later in 2018.

In 2019 the pair revealed the heartbreaking news they had suffered a miscarriage when doctors could not find a heartbeat at the 20-week scan.

