Beyoncé has shared an ultra-rare glimpse of her adorable six-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, when she dropped a brand new trailer for her upcoming Renaissance concert film.

The global superstar, who also shares 11-year-old Blue Ivy with her rapper husband Jay Z, appeared in a special pre-recorded video on NBC to wish her fans a Happy Thanksgiving and also revealed the most recent trailer for the film, which details the coming together of her huge Renaissance tour.

At the beginning of the trailer, there's a sweet interaction between Beyoncé and Rumi where the multiple-Grammy-winner tells her daughter to switch the camera around. See the moment and the full-length trailer for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé in the video below…

WATCH: Beyoncé rarely-seen twins Rumi and Sir feature in new trailer

Beyoncé has released a couple of trailers since announcing the concert film, but the latest version features more insight into behind the scenes of the show and gives fans an insight into her life as a doting mom.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the trailer, the Cuff It singer teases snippets of her gorgeous kids, including one shot of her holding Rumi on her lip while Beyoncé affectionately kisses her youngest daughter on the cheek.

Another snapshot shows the family of five travelling in a golf cart together. Beyoncé takes the video selfie and has her two twins next to her. Although their faces are mostly covered, Rumi's eyes are towards the camera while Sir looks on with a green hood up. Proud dad Jay is in the background while his eldest, Blue Ivy, is riding in the back.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Rumi can be seen walking alongside her mom as she makes her way to the stage, and another sweet snapshot sees all four original members of Destiny's Child reunited backstage before one of Bey's shows.

© Parkwood Beyoncé kisses Rumi in still from Renaissance Film

Beyoncé's fans adore getting glimpses of her twins as Rumi and Sir are not seen as often as their big sister, Blue. Die-hard fans of the superstar will know that Blue made her mark on the Renaissance tour when she began appearing on-stage alongside her famous mom to perform a dance routine to the songs, My Power and Black Parade.

© Getty Beyonce performs during Renaissance World Tour in August 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia

Brave Blue, whom Jay and Beyoncé welcomed in January 2012, performed for the majority of nights throughout the 56-date tour, dancing in front of the large crowds at various stadiums around Europe and North America, some that had over sixty thousand fans in capacity.

© Kevin Mazur Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy on stage

The Crazy In Love hitmaker's huge tour is her biggest to date. Spanning from May to October, the Renaissance shows raked in a whopping $579 million all in all, making it the highest-grossing tour by a Black artist in history, the eighth-highest-grossing tour in history, and the second-highest-grossing by a female artist.