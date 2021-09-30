﻿
halloween-supplies

Best Halloween party supplies: Scary party food ideas, games, kids gift bags & MORE

Throw the ultimate Halloween party this year!

Megan Bull

Hosting a Halloween party this year? Give them pumpkin to talk about with these spooktacular supplies. From fang-tastic food party food ideas to fun kids gift bags, party games, and tableware, we've rounded up our favourite Halloween party essentials so you can throw a fa-boo-lous bash for your nearest and dearest. 

A checklist for what you need for your Halloween party... 

1. Halloween party invitations

Invite them to your Halloween party with these cool invitations. You'll be the ghostess with the mostest. 

halloween-invites-etsy

Downloadable Halloween Invitations, £7.20, Etsy

amazon-invite

Halloween Party Invitations (pack of 10), £5.95, Amazon

2. Halloween party food

It'll be love at first bite with these hearty Halloween treats. Bone Appetit! 

ms-hamper-halloween

Ultimate Halloween Fright Night Feast (Delivery from 27th October 2021), £100, Marks & Spencer

tesco-halloween-cupcakes

Create Your Own Halloween Bat Cupcakes Kit, £2, Tesco

3. Halloween party games

These Halloween party games are wicked fun! 

murder-mystery-game

Halloween Murder Mystery Game Kit, £19.95, Masters of Mystery

halloween-bingo

Halloween Bingo, £3.99, Amazon

halloween-pin-game

Pin the Spider on the Web Halloween Party Game, £5.99, Amazon

ring-toss-game

Halloween Ring Toss Game, £19.99, Amazon

4. A Halloween banner

Transform your home into a haunted house with these fun and festive Halloween banners.

halloween-banner

Halloween Bunting Banner, £4.99, Amazon

john-lewis-banner

Happy Halloween Bunting, £5, John Lewis

trick-treat-banner

Golden Trick or Treat Banner, £2, Party Pieces

drink-up-witches-banner

Drink Up Witches Gold Banner, £7.99, Amazon

5. Halloween balloons

And of course, no Halloween party is complete without balloons – we're obsessed with John Lewis' glow-in-the-dark set. 

glowing-balloons

Glowing Balloons, £3.50, John Lewis

spider-balloons

Spider Balloons, £3.85, Etsy

halloween-arch

Halloween Balloons Arch Garland Kit, £12.99, Amazon

amazon-balloons

12 Halloween Balloons, £1.92, Amazon

6. Halloween party bags

These Halloween party bags can also be used for trick or treating. 

party-bag

Sweet Me Keep Me Halloween Pumpkin Milk Chocolate Goody Bag, £5.50, John Lewis

party-bag-etsy

Halloween Party Bags, from £0.80, Etsy

party-bags-halloween

Halloween Treat Bags, £4.99, Amazon

7. A Halloween doorbell for maximum effect

Give them a fright with these fun Halloween doorbells. 

doorbell-halloween

Halloween Eyeball Doorbell, £18.99, Amazon

pumpkin-doorbell

Pumpkin Doorbell, £8.54, Amazon

8. Halloween treat and snack bowls

Serve up fang-tastic snacks in these decorative Halloween bowls.  

wilko-bowl

Animated Candy Bowl, £12, Wilko

pumpkin-bowls

Halloween Broomstick Snack Bowl Stand, £13.76, Amazon

