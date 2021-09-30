Best Halloween party supplies: Scary party food ideas, games, kids gift bags & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Hosting a Halloween party this year? Give them pumpkin to talk about with these spooktacular supplies. From fang-tastic food party food ideas to fun kids gift bags, party games, and tableware, we've rounded up our favourite Halloween party essentials so you can throw a fa-boo-lous bash for your nearest and dearest.

A checklist for what you need for your Halloween party...

1. Halloween party invitations

Invite them to your Halloween party with these cool invitations. You'll be the ghostess with the mostest.

Downloadable Halloween Invitations, £7.20, Etsy

Halloween Party Invitations (pack of 10), £5.95, Amazon

2. Halloween party food

It'll be love at first bite with these hearty Halloween treats. Bone Appetit!

Ultimate Halloween Fright Night Feast (Delivery from 27th October 2021), £100, Marks & Spencer

Create Your Own Halloween Bat Cupcakes Kit, £2, Tesco

3. Halloween party games

These Halloween party games are wicked fun!

Halloween Murder Mystery Game Kit, £19.95, Masters of Mystery

Halloween Bingo, £3.99, Amazon

Pin the Spider on the Web Halloween Party Game, £5.99, Amazon

Halloween Ring Toss Game, £19.99, Amazon

4. A Halloween banner

Transform your home into a haunted house with these fun and festive Halloween banners.

Halloween Bunting Banner, £4.99, Amazon

Happy Halloween Bunting, £5, John Lewis

Golden Trick or Treat Banner, £2, Party Pieces

Drink Up Witches Gold Banner, £7.99, Amazon

5. Halloween balloons

And of course, no Halloween party is complete without balloons – we're obsessed with John Lewis' glow-in-the-dark set.

Glowing Balloons, £3.50, John Lewis

Spider Balloons, £3.85, Etsy

Halloween Balloons Arch Garland Kit, £12.99, Amazon

12 Halloween Balloons, £1.92, Amazon

6. Halloween party bags

These Halloween party bags can also be used for trick or treating.

Sweet Me Keep Me Halloween Pumpkin Milk Chocolate Goody Bag, £5.50, John Lewis

Halloween Party Bags, from £0.80, Etsy

Halloween Treat Bags, £4.99, Amazon

7. A Halloween doorbell for maximum effect

Give them a fright with these fun Halloween doorbells.

Halloween Eyeball Doorbell, £18.99, Amazon

Pumpkin Doorbell, £8.54, Amazon

8. Halloween treat and snack bowls

Serve up fang-tastic snacks in these decorative Halloween bowls.

Animated Candy Bowl, £12, Wilko

Halloween Broomstick Snack Bowl Stand, £13.76, Amazon

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.