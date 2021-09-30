Best Halloween party supplies: Scary party food ideas, games, kids gift bags & MORE

Megan Bull
A Halloween party checklist for 2021 - all the supplies you'll need for a fun and scary Halloween party. Shop Halloween party invitations, Halloween games, scary food ideas and tableware from the likes of John Lewis, Amazon and Marks & Spencer.
Hosting a Halloween party this year? Give them pumpkin to talk about with these spooktacular supplies. From fang-tastic food party food ideas to fun kids gift bags, party games, and tableware, we've rounded up our favourite Halloween party essentials so you can throw a fa-boo-lous bash for your nearest and dearest.
A checklist for what you need for your Halloween party...
1. Halloween party invitations
Invite them to your Halloween party with these cool invitations. You'll be the ghostess with the mostest.
Downloadable Halloween Invitations, £7.20, Etsy
Halloween Party Invitations (pack of 10), £5.95, Amazon
2. Halloween party food
It'll be love at first bite with these hearty Halloween treats. Bone Appetit!
Ultimate Halloween Fright Night Feast (Delivery from 27th October 2021), £100, Marks & Spencer
Create Your Own Halloween Bat Cupcakes Kit, £2, Tesco
3. Halloween party games
These Halloween party games are wicked fun!
Halloween Murder Mystery Game Kit, £19.95, Masters of Mystery
Halloween Bingo, £3.99, Amazon
Pin the Spider on the Web Halloween Party Game, £5.99, Amazon
Halloween Ring Toss Game, £19.99, Amazon
4. A Halloween banner
Transform your home into a haunted house with these fun and festive Halloween banners.
Halloween Bunting Banner, £4.99, Amazon
Happy Halloween Bunting, £5, John Lewis
Golden Trick or Treat Banner, £2, Party Pieces
Drink Up Witches Gold Banner, £7.99, Amazon
5. Halloween balloons
And of course, no Halloween party is complete without balloons – we're obsessed with John Lewis' glow-in-the-dark set.
Glowing Balloons, £3.50, John Lewis
Spider Balloons, £3.85, Etsy
Halloween Balloons Arch Garland Kit, £12.99, Amazon
12 Halloween Balloons, £1.92, Amazon
6. Halloween party bags
These Halloween party bags can also be used for trick or treating.
Sweet Me Keep Me Halloween Pumpkin Milk Chocolate Goody Bag, £5.50, John Lewis
Halloween Party Bags, from £0.80, Etsy
Halloween Treat Bags, £4.99, Amazon
7. A Halloween doorbell for maximum effect
Give them a fright with these fun Halloween doorbells.
Halloween Eyeball Doorbell, £18.99, Amazon
Pumpkin Doorbell, £8.54, Amazon
8. Halloween treat and snack bowls
Serve up fang-tastic snacks in these decorative Halloween bowls.
Animated Candy Bowl, £12, Wilko
Halloween Broomstick Snack Bowl Stand, £13.76, Amazon
