We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's official. Spooky season is finally upon us, and considering much of last October's celebrations were spent in lockdown, we're going all out this year – pets included.

SEE: You can now get matching Halloween costumes for you and your dog – aww!

If you're planning on dressing up for your spooky festivities, don’t let your furry friend miss out on all the fun. After all, what is a witch without its feline sidekick? We've sourced the very best Halloween costumes for cats on the Internet, and trust us when we say they're the purrfect addition to get your feline looking the part.

From spooky bat wings to gothic vampire capes, dinosaur costumes and cat-friendly witch hats, don't be jealous if your four-legged friend gets all the attention on 31st October!

RELATED: 15 best Halloween costumes for dogs of all sizes – from pumpkins to scary spiders

Discover our edit of best Halloween costumes for cats below…

Bat Wings

Bat Wings for Cats, £9.99 / $13.50, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Behold, the ultimate last minute costume for your feline. These bat wings are sure to elevate their look on Halloween night – and with adjustable straps and felt material, this costume is also likely to be comfortable for your pet.

Spider

Spider Cat Costume, £9.99 / $13.50, Amazon

If you're planning on having guests over this Halloween, this spider costume for cats is the perfect disguise to spook your friends and family.

Cowboy

Cowboy Cat Costume, £11.99 / $16, Amazon

Your kitty will be the talk of the town in this hilarious cowboy-inspired costume. It even comes with the cutest sheriff's hat, what's not to love?

Unicorn

Unicorn Cat Costume, £11.99 / $16, Amazon

So strictly speaking dressing your cat as a unicorn isn't spooky… but who said mythical creatures were off the list when it comes to dressing up? Dinosaur

Dinosaur Cat Costume, £7.40 / $10.05, Etsy

We simply can't resist the idea of dressing up our kitty as a cat-o-saurus for Halloween this year. Not only will your dino-cat look cute, but they'll also be nice and snug in this comfy hooded costume.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin Hat for Cats, £10 .50 / $14.30, CreationsByFski @ Etsy

If your cat isn't a fan of wearing costumes but you're desperate to get your kitty looking Halloween ready, this simple knitted pumpkin hat is perfect for those fussier felines.

Wizard

Wizard Hat, £16.60 / $18, PurssandStiches @ Etsy

We’re so obsessed with this adorable knitted wizard hat that comes with ear folds and a chin strap for ultimate comfort. Just like that, your cat with be spookified.

Witch

Witch Costume for Cats, £10.99 / $15, Amazon

SHOP NOW

This enchanting cat costume is perfect for Halloween night. Complete with a witch's hat and cape, your furry friend will be ready to spellbind your guests.

MORE: Kids' Halloween pyjamas you'll love as much as they do

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.