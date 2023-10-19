13 sexy Halloween accessories for an easy Halloween costume

You don’t have to go all out with your Halloween costume for 2023; just add a cheeky accessory to your outfit and you’re good to go. Talk about a cheap, and easy, way to celebrate Halloween! Whether you’re planning a low-key Halloween costume or something more extravagant, it’s all about those finishing touches – you can’t be an angel without angel wings, or a kitty without cat ears, after all.
Topping the charts for the most in-demand costumes this year include Barbie, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and the cast of Euphoria, but if it’s a sexy Halloween costume you’re wanting to wear on October 31, we’ve searched the virtual high street for some of the sexiest, spookiest and stylish accessories.
How I chose the best Halloween accessories
- Price: You don't want to be spending a lot on Halloween accessories, and I've scoured the high street for the best under £20.
- Theme: From devil horns to angel wings, whether you want to trick or treat I've found an accessory for you.
- Style: Fancy being a little sexy this Halloween? You're covered in this edit. There's cheeky details, sultry accessories and stylish pieces too.
- Availability: All of these Halloween accessories were in stock at the time of publishing.
Shop the best Halloween accessories for women
Diamante Bunny Ears
Throw on these sparkling bunny ears with a black outfit and you’re good to go.
Bunny Glitter Mask
As does this peek a boo mask, covered in glitter and full of mystery. If it’s a masked Halloween party you’re going to, this is the sexiest mask by far.
Halloween Wig
Add some scary glam to your look with this Morticia-inspired wig.
Sparkly Cape
If you’re going to be a Halloween witch, you might as well make it a stylish one. Can be worn as a spooky and sexy skirt, too.
Blood Choker
Whatever you’re wearing, turn up the scary levels with this blood-effect choker.
Glow In The Dark Nails
Amp up your Halloween outfit with these glow in the dark false nails from Claire’s Accessories.
Medusa Hairband
Wear this slithering headband with a gold or green outfit and hey presto, you’re Medusa.
PVC Hold-Ups
Available in black or red, these glossy hold-ups will look far sexier than tights for your Halloween costume.
Spider Earrings
Whether you’re going big with your Halloween costume or not, wear these stylish spider earrings on Halloween for a nod to the festivities.
Devil Horns
Or add these sexy devil horns and a red lip, and you’re costume is complete.
Angel Wings
You might want to show your sweet side with these OTT angel wings.
Witches Hat
And this adorable mini witches hat would be a cute addition, whatever you’re wearing.
Halloween Hair Slides
Subtle? Yes. But stylish? 100%.