Michelle Keegan left fans swooning after she posted a series of heartwarming photos on Sunday with her cousin's adorable son Brodie.

The Our Girl star looked radiant as she cuddled up to the one-year-old, holding him in her arms and resting her forehead on his.

"The only person who’s allowed to rest their feet on my face," Michelle teased before adding a laughing emoji and blue heart under her post.

Michelle looked gorgeous in high-waisted denim jeans and a chic knit crop top complete with a delicate scalloped hem.

Michelle posed with one-year-old Brody

The 34-year-old styled her glamorous brunette locks into a messy bun and sported a glowy natural makeup look in the sweet photos.

Fans were quick to react to the adorable post, rushing to the comments to gush over the duo. "Beautiful photos Michelle, aren't babies feet just the cutest!" whilst another penned: "This melts my heart."

Agreeing with Michelle, a third fan commented: "Can't beat those little cubby feet [heart emoji]".

The actress has spoken openly in the past about feeling frustrated by constant speculation about when she will start a family with husband Mark Wright.

The star shares a close bond with her cousin's son

Despite this, it appears her family has been listening to her woes as she revealed earlier this year they no longer quiz her about becoming a mum.

The Brassic star touched on motherhood in an interview with You magazine, admitting the questions about potential motherhood "affect her so much".

"Mark is asked about it occasionally but I’m asked every single time," she explained, adding that it is nobody’s business what "goes on behind closed doors".

When quizzed on whether she is still probed by her and Mark's families about starting one of their own, she admitted: "Not anymore! People don’t mean any harm by it, but they know what the answer’s going to be."

