James Corden enjoyed a fun family outing with his rarely seen son Max, ten, on Tuesday – and he looks just like his famous dad.

The Late Late Show host treated the youngster to a basketball game at the Staples Center in LA, where they watched the Golden State Warriors defeat the Los Angeles Lakers. James was pictured congratulating Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry following their 121-114 victory as Max excitedly looked on.

The British TV star shares Max and two other children, Carey, six, and Charlotte, three, with his wife Julia Carey.

James showed off his weight loss at the game, looking svelte in a black jumper with grey jeans and white sneakers.

The father-of-three revealed in January 2020 that he had joined WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers), and six months later in June, he announced that he had lost an impressive 35lbs on The Howard Stern Show.

James made a rare appearance with his son Max

One of the main reasons why James decided to overhaul his diet was so he could be "better" for his children.

Speaking to People, James previously said: "I want to be better for my children and for my family. I don't want to wake up tired or feel embarrassed when I'm chasing my son on the soccer field and I'm out of breath after three minutes.

"The weight is not the issue, it's the wellness I am ready to tackle. I'm going to take this year and work towards getting healthy."

James' wife Julia has been supportive of his wellness journey

Sure enough, his family has been massively supportive during his journey. "My wife has been incredible," James said. "With my whole journey with food."

His extended family has gotten involved too: "All my family are on Weight Watchers now," James added. "My sisters are on it and they're doing great, my parents are on it."

