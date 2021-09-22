Jamie Oliver gets fans talking with adorable photo of lookalike son River The celebrity chef is a dad of five

Jamie Oliver sparked a lot of comments with a cute new photo of his youngest son River, five, which he posted to social media on Wednesday.

The celebrity chef took to Instagram, where he shared a snap of the youngster enjoying a snack outdoors as he beamed with ice cream around his mouth.

The little boy seemed to be having the time of his life as he made the most of a sunny day out with his dad – and he couldn't have looked more like him, as many of the dad of five's fans noticed.

Others spotted a small detail about the photo that gave River's smile an even more cheeky look.

"A chip off his front teeth... a true adventurer," one commented, with others writing: "Bet he has a story with a broken tooth," and simply: "Why broken tooth?"

Jamie didn't elaborate, but he did comment on his son's sweet smile in his caption, which read: "That cheeky smile," followed by three red heart emojis.

River had fun with dad Jamie

Many of the Naked Chef star's followers agreed, with their comments including: "Beautiful smile," "Cute," and: "Such a beautiful boy."

Several other fans commented on River's obvious similarity to his dad, including those who chimed in: "He is a Mini Jamie," and: "Definitely gets it from his papa!"

Jamie's wife Jools also had her say on the post, teasing her husband: "That dodgy in between meal ice cream [laughing emoji]."

Jamie dotes on his five children

Earlier this month, River delighted Jamie's followers with the cute way he referred to himself in a video with his dad.

Jamie posted an IGTV video with his mini-me as the duo ventured into the garden to collect some honey from Jamie's own beehive.

"Hi guys! I'm my dad's son," said River, causing fans to rush to the comments in delight as they agreed the four-year-old's statement was hilarious.

